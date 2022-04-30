OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | George W. Leffel

George W. Leffel

George W. Leffel

Originally Published: April 30, 2022 5:48 p.m.

On Feb. 2, 2022, longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona George W. Leffel passed away. He was 75 years old. With great pride and honor George served nearly 30 years in the U.S. Navy. Upon his retirement as a Chief Warrant Officer, he put himself through nursing school and served various communities in Colorado and Arizona as a Cardiac Care Nurse. He had a true love for life, travel and new experiences. George was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors at the drop of a hat. A husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend of too many to list, George’s heart had an infinite capacity for love and friendship. The impact his untimely departure has had on his family and friends is deep and devastating, but the impression, memories and love he has left with all the lives he touched will endure within each individual forever. Those closest to George knew of his faith in his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and find comfort knowing he is with him in heaven. George’s wishes were not to have a funeral service. He will be laid to rest in North Manchester, Indiana. George is survived by his dedicated and loving wife Ann and his many children, grandchildren and great children.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State