Obituary | George W. Leffel

On Feb. 2, 2022, longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona George W. Leffel passed away. He was 75 years old. With great pride and honor George served nearly 30 years in the U.S. Navy. Upon his retirement as a Chief Warrant Officer, he put himself through nursing school and served various communities in Colorado and Arizona as a Cardiac Care Nurse. He had a true love for life, travel and new experiences. George was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors at the drop of a hat. A husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend of too many to list, George’s heart had an infinite capacity for love and friendship. The impact his untimely departure has had on his family and friends is deep and devastating, but the impression, memories and love he has left with all the lives he touched will endure within each individual forever. Those closest to George knew of his faith in his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and find comfort knowing he is with him in heaven. George’s wishes were not to have a funeral service. He will be laid to rest in North Manchester, Indiana. George is survived by his dedicated and loving wife Ann and his many children, grandchildren and great children.