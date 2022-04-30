Obituary | Michael Gordon Lundbom

Michael Gordon Lundbom, 54, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2022. Mike grew up in Kingman, Arizona, a place he loved and that helped shaped him into the man he was. He worked in New Mexico and Texas for the last several years and made a nice home there with people who loved and deeply cared for him. Mike will be incredibly missed and always remembered.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lundom. He is survived by his mother Linda Lundbom, brother Bobby Lundbom, sister Debbie Lundbom and his greatest joy and proudest accomplishment, his daughter, Kendle Stubblefield (Kyren Stubblefield) and grandson Noah Stubblefield. Mike also had a hand in raising and loving his step-children, Devon Cutshaw, Brea Gschwend and Jason Armstrong. We request all of Michael’s loved ones to join us for a service at Sutton Funeral Home in Kingman on June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life immediately after.