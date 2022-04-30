OFFERS
Rants and Raves | May 1, 2022

Originally Published: April 30, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves to kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants are preferred.

What is being done to ensure we have enough water with all these new homes being built in and around Kingman?

Reward for Kingman burglary – If police are looking for help in solving these burglaries, supplying more information would help. The time it occurred and place of business would help.

Child abuse – If he’s found guilty castrate him.

Mohave County Democrats to hold 25th annual picnic – Being a Democrat in Mohave County ain’t exactly a picnic!

Rex Pietz letter: Price fixing? – I agree with this letter to the editor by Rex Pietz. There should be an investigation of why there is such a price increase. This has been on for some time. Please city leaders, take us seriously!

Lake, Finchem want to bar vote tabulating machines – There is no basis in fact for banning voting machines. These candidates, one of whom supported the January 6 insurrection, are attempting to create doubt about the validity of our elections for personal publicity. It’s propaganda. All smoke and mirrors.

It’s about time judges start making decisions based on the Constitution rather than on what some liberal thinks it should be. Until Gosar, Biggs and Finchem are convicted of a criminal charge they have as much right to be on the ballot as you and me.

With all the new home construction taking place in the city of Kingman what is being done to address water requirements, traffic, etc.

