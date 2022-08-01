Power returns for 3,000 Mohave Electric Cooperative customers
Originally Published: August 1, 2022 11:59 a.m.
KINGMAN - Power has been restored to all 3,000 Mohave County households that lost power from Thursday’s thunderstorm.
According to the Mohave Electric Cooperative outage map, 0% of customers in the area were without power as of the morning of Monday, Aug. 1.
According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the outages were reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 due to multiple sub-transmission and distribution poles being down.
