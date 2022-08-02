OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Aug. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Archery deer hunting changes coming in Arizona

This 4x3 buck was taken on an archery hunt near Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

This 4x3 buck was taken on an archery hunt near Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: August 2, 2022 12:06 p.m.

If you are one of many local archers who plans to go archery deer hunting this year, then you better read and understand the new regulations that are going into effect for this year’s two archery hunts.

The first archery hunt starts on Aug. 19 and ends on Sept. 8. The second hunt starts Dec. 9 and ends Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently I spoke with Erin Butler, the Region 3 terrestrial wildlife program manager, who told me about some of the changes going into effect for this year’s archery deer hunts.

Butler said that the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, in response to requests made by some of the Arizona archery groups, wanted to see some changes made to the archery deer hunts and to limit the numbers of non-resident tags being issued.

During the hunt guidelines process the Department presented the Arizona Fish and Game Commission with 16 different options for managing the archery deer hunts.

Arizona archers did not want to see the over-the-counter archery deer tags to be issued through a draw process, so the Department offered up a harvest plan which called for a quota for all of the deer units in Arizona.

Those plans were approved by the commission at its April 1, 2022 meeting.

But now a number of local archers are unhappy with the harvest limits that have been set for a number of the local game management units.

For instance, the quota for Unit 16A (the Hualapai Mountains) is 25 antlered deer. Unit 18A will have a quota of 15 bucks, while Game Management Units 15A, 15B, 15C and 15D will have a quota of 20 bucks each.

Another popular unit for archery deer hunters is Unit 18B. The archery quota is 25 bucks. Unit 10 is another popular unit for local archers, and there is a quota of 25 bucks.

The concern of some archers is they feel the quotas may be filled during the first hunt, when a lot of bucks are harvested over waters, while those that want to hunt during the December through January seasons will be shut out.

Butler, who is an avid archer, said that she and her husband, Dan, prefer to hunt in the later season.

Remember that these quotas are for the combined archery seasons, so the concerns of the local archery community may be valid.

The limited harvest system is rather detailed, as is the required check out of a successful harvest. It’s explained in a news release from AZGFD that is printed below.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State