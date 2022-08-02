Arizona’s new archery regulations take effect at beginning of archery deer season Aug. 19

PHOENIX – Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-23 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species, the Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote in a news release.

The changes will enable AZGFD to better track hunter harvest and participation.

This approach is in accordance with hunt guidelines approved April 1, 2022, by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.

Harvest limits were set at 20% of the estimated harvest for a unit and species.

Failure to report a harvest, as well as hunting in a closed unit, will be strictly enforced.

All over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunters will be required to report their harvest either online or by telephone at 623-236-7961 within 48 hours of taking a deer.

When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a particular unit and species has been reported, that unit will be closed to further archery deer hunting at sundown on the Wednesday immediately following, and remain closed until August of the next calendar year, the agency explained.

Hunters will be responsible for checking online or by telephone at 623-236-7961 before hunting to determine if their desired unit is still open.

The AZGFD website will be updated continuously to reflect the number of deer harvested and whether a harvest limit has been reached and a unit is closed.

For more information, consult the 2022-23 Arizona Hunting Regulations.

Printed versions are available at license dealers statewide.

A valid license and a nonpermit-tag are required to participate in the state’s archery deer hunts, AZGFD wrote.

To participate in Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer season, hunters must be in possession of a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) and an archery deer nonpermit-tag. An archery deer nonpermit-tag can be purchased from a license dealer or at any AZGFD office statewide. An archery deer nonpermit-tag will remain valid for a calendar year.

Bag limit

In Arizona, a sportsman can take only one deer per calendar year. If hunters harvest a deer during the over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer season, they may not harvest another deer (archery or general hunts) during that calendar year.

Mandatory reporting

All successful hunters will be required to provide their name, telephone number, hunting license number, nonpermit-tag number, email address, date of harvest, number of days hunted, additional units hunted (including days), type of weapon, deer species harvested, number of points on both the left and right antler, and loss of any wounded deer.

A physical inspection is not required of a harvested animal taken during the over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer season.

Season dates

Season dates for over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer seasons vary by unit, and may be: Aug. 19 to Sept. 8; Dec. 9 to Dec. 31; and/or Jan. 1-31, 2023.

Not all units will be open for all time frames; hunters can view the status of harvest limits online.