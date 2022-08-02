OFFERS
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: August 2, 2022 12:25 p.m.

GLENDALE – Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative before that time.

“I haven't talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and forth, but I know it's nothing major,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said no other players had tested positive during camp.

The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique “independent study” addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic.

The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Murray also sat out Saturday's practice with a sore right wrist. Kingsbury said that injury was “getting better.” Arizona's backup quarterback is veteran Colt McCoy, who had a 2-1 record in three starts last season.

