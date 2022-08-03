OFFERS
Cardinals sign OT D.J. Humphries to new contract through '25

The Arizona Cardinals have signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that lasts through 2025. (Photo by Jeffrey Beall, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3cRjcPx)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 3, 2022 9:15 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

The dependable veteran — who protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray's blind side — made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. Financial terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed.

The 28-year-old was the team's first-round pick in 2015 out of Florida. Humphries was entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder helped Arizona's offense finish in the NFL's top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). He's been a team captain in each of the past two seasons and is popular among teammates with his easy smile and good humor.

Humphries has missed the first week of training camp because of what coach Kliff Kingsbury called an illness.

