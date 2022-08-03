Current elections numbers for state, county and city

KINGMAN — Mohave County has released its unofficial final results for the Aug. 2 Primary Election. Turnout was 26.78% of all registered county voters.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) was declared the winner for U.S. House District 9 by the Associated Press. It was a landslide for Gosar in Mohave County with 21,148 votes. Adam Morgan was second in the county with 4.177.

Rep. Leo Biasiucci, seeking reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives LD30, got 20,589 votes in the county. John Gillette received 7,557 and is expected to fill the other LD30 seat formerly held by Rep. Regina Cobb.

Running unopposed, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli received 31,583 Mohave County votes.

City of Kingman

Current Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was running unopposed for the Republican nomination for City of Kingman Mayor and received 4, 985 votes. For the three Kingman City Council seats on the ballot, two were claimed by Shawn Savage, who received 3,934 votes, and Marion “Smiley '' Ward, who received 3,595. The third seat will be determined by a write-in candidate, but those results are not yet available.

Mohave County

Running unopposed, SueAnn Mello received 25,362 votes for Mohave County Treasurer.

Current Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court Christina Spurlock appears to have won her race with 13,552 votes over Mike Cobb with 12,964.

For Mohave County Constable Cerbat, Edward Carman received 2,589 votes followed by Becky Foster with 2,487.

David Wayt got 2,637 votes for Mohave County Justice of the Peace, Cerbat followed by Robert McEuen with 2,267.

Statewide

While some statewide races are close, Mohave County results showed that candidates endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump did well here.

For the Republican gubernatorial nomination Kari Lake received 15,636 votes compared to Karrin Taylor Robson’s 12,549 in Mohave County polling.

Current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs earned the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. In Mohave County, Hobbs had 5,091 Mohave County votes followed by Marco Lopez with 1,444.

Blake Masters, a Trump-endorsed candidate seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, received 12,867 votes in Mohave County. Jim Lamon trailed with 9,760.

Mark Finchem, candidate for the Republican nomination for Arizona Secretary of State, received 14,799 county votes followed by Beau Lane with 5,769.

Abraham Hamadeh, Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, received 9,444 Mohave County votes followed by Rodney Glassman with 7,793 votes.

Current Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee got 15,902 local votes in her bid for reelection, followed by Jeff Wininger with 7,816.

Tom Horne, who is running for Arizona Superintendent for Public Instruction, won Mohave County with 14,240 votes followed by Shiry Sapir with 9,055.