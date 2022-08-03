OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested on drug charges

James P. Johnson (MCSO photo)

James P. Johnson (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 3, 2022 1:09 p.m.

KINGMAN - James P. Johnson, 51, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 3 and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

Police were called to a store in the 3300 block of North Stockton Hill Road to a report that a man had left the store with stolen merchandise, and got into a pickup truck, according to a Kingman Police Department news release. An officer stopped the truck and contacted Johnson, a rear seat passenger.

A search revealed the stolen merchandise, and Johnson was found to be in possession of 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Johnson was booked into the Mohave County jail. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State