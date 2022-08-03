Kingman man arrested on drug charges

KINGMAN - James P. Johnson, 51, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 3 and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

Police were called to a store in the 3300 block of North Stockton Hill Road to a report that a man had left the store with stolen merchandise, and got into a pickup truck, according to a Kingman Police Department news release. An officer stopped the truck and contacted Johnson, a rear seat passenger.

A search revealed the stolen merchandise, and Johnson was found to be in possession of 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Johnson was booked into the Mohave County jail. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.