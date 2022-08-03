Nucor Announces $100 Million Steel Production Facility Expansion in Kingman

KINGMAN – Nucor Steel is adding a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman, the company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to a City of Kingman press release, the melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.

“Nucor’s expansion and resulting high-wage jobs will greatly contribute to the economic prosperity of our city and region,” said Kingman Mayor Jen Miles. “Their investment adds to Kingman’s growing manufacturing base and in doing so, will create exciting new opportunities for our citizens.”

Nucor chose to build a new melt shop at Nucor Steel Kingman, which is rolling mill that converts steel billets into coiled wire rod and rebar. The mill currently employs about 80 people.

“This investment in a new melt shop at our Arizona bar mill is part of our strategy to grow our core steelmaking business and will help us maintain our market leadership position in steel bar production,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation. “Adding new melt shop capacity will help meet the growing demand for steel bar products in the Western region, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S.”

Wire rod and rebar are used primarily in concrete reinforcement for the construction of roads, buildings, bridges and more. Nucor produces steel by recycling scrap metal into new steel products, making the company one of the most sustainable steel producers in the world. Last year, Nucor steel bar products averaged 98.5% recycled content.

“Nucor’s significant expansion in Kingman adds to the surge in manufacturing activity in Mohave County while supporting construction and other high-value industries,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are grateful for Nucor’s commitment to Arizona, adding hundreds of high-wage jobs in rural Arizona and driving further economic growth.”

Nucor has 15 bar mills in the U.S. that manufacture a broad range of steel products, It is the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S.

Steel produced by Nucor bar mills serves numerous end markets, including the agricultural, automotive, construction, energy, furniture, machinery, metal building, railroad, recreational equipment, shipbuilding, heavy truck and trailer market segments.