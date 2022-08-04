COVID-19 report: 15 dead, 1,072 newly infected in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 pandemic is forgotten but not gone in Mohave County.

Another 15 Mohave County residents perished and 1,072 contracted the sometimes fatal virus during the three-week period ending Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. There were 935 residents who contracted the virus in the prior three weeks, and 14 died.

The county, which has whittled down its daily coronavirus reports to once a month, continues to experience a rebound in COVID-19 cases with the appearance of new, more-contagious variants of the virus.

Mohave County continues to be categorized as a “high COVID-19 transmission” area by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Over the past months cases have continued to trend upward,” the county wrote in a news release, adding “travel may play a role in confirmed case trends.”

But the county reported that the death toll, in proportion to the number of confirmed cases, remains in the low threshold.

The next monthly report will be issued on Wednesday, Sept. 7, which is nearly five weeks, from today.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,508 deaths from the virus have been recorded in the county since the first was reported in the spring of 2020.

The agency said eight deaths were reported in the county in the week ending Aug. 3.

The 1,027 cases and 15 deaths reported between July 14 and Aug. 3 are far more than the 935 new cases and 14 deaths recorded between June 22 and July 13 and the 288 new cases and six deaths reported in the two weeks ending June 22.

The locations of the deaths and cases in the county are no longer reported by county health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, July 13 nearly 62,482 county residents have had COVID-19, and 1,508 have perished, since the start of the pandemic. That’s out of about 210,00 residents.

AZDHS also reported that 45.5% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 73.8% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – about 84,487 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 443,263 tests have been conducted on county residents not counting home-administered tests, and 15.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 74 additional deaths and 15,034 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, Aug. 3. More than 2,211,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 30,842 have died.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices, and have proven effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. Residents age six months and up can now be vaccinated.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.