Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 04
Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4 on Rosario HR

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 4, 2022 10:03 a.m.

CLEVELAND – Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Rosario’s career-long, 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

“Where he hit the ball, that was big boy territory there,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.

Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner permitted two runs and four hits without issuing a walk.

Gonzalez homered in the sixth and had an RBI double in the seventh to push the Guardians’ advantage to 7-2. José Ramírez and Myles Straw also drove in a run as Cleveland remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.

For Arizona, Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer off Bieber in the sixth and Geraldo Perdomo connected for a two-run shot against Eli Morgan in the ninth.

Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who ended their six-game road trip with five losses. “We struck out 15 times today, and we’ve got to be better than that,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.83 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday against Colorado at Chase Field.

