Kingman Miner August 5 Adoption Spotlight: Wesson
These are Arizona's children. Wesson is a fun-loving teenager who loves adventure and music. For Wesson, music is therapeutic and he’s started his own notebooks with songs he made himself. He also enjoys watching and playing sports, but his favorite to watch is basketball. Wesson has been described as pleasant, energetic, adventurous, polite and fun to be around. Get to know him and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
