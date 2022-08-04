OFFERS
Kingmanite dies in flooded wash

Jerome Tucker of Kingman died when his vehicle became submerged in a wash during a monsoon storm near Blake Ranch Road and Stephan Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 4, 2022 12:53 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, August 4, 2022 5:58 PM

KINGMAN – A Kingman man died after his vehicle got stuck in a wash after heavy rain.

On Wednesday. Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Blake Ranch Road and Stephan Road east of Kingman to a report of a vehicle in a wash with a deceased subject inside. The man was identified as Steven Jerome Tucker, 64, of Kingman, according to an MCSO press release.

It was the second death from driving through a wash in the Kingman area this week.

The reporting party said he was traveling through the intersection and observed the vehicle approximately 40 yards off of the roadway in the wash. He reported that the area had received heavy rain a few hours prior to his finding the vehicle.

Deputies observed the GMC truck was completely submerged in the sand and a male subject was located deceased inside the vehicle.

With the assistance of fire personnel, the deceased male was extracted from the vehicle and conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.

MCSO also issued a reminder that crossing a flooded roadway is extremely dangerous and sometimes deadly.

“Over the past week, monsoon weather has created hazardous flooding in several areas of Mohave County. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters,” MCSO wrote.

