Mohave County working to assist with impacts of flash floods

KINGMAN – Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations.

“Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes,” the county wrote in a news release.

After a series of recent storms, the Mohave County Public Works Department is making extensive efforts to return county roads to passable condition as soon as possible.

Also, the Mohave County Flood Control District is conducting visits to residences with reported property impacts from the storms. The Mohave County Emergency Management Department is compiling information on storm damage to homes and businesses.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 American Red Cross personnel visited several Golden Valley homes that had received floodwater damage to assess the need for family assistance. The county is supplying additional sandbags and sand to the Golden Valley Fire Department for pick-up by residents with inmates from the County Adult Detention Center and the State Prison filling the sandbags.

Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.

For county road issues call county Public Works at 928-757-0905.

To report floodwater impacts to private or business properties based on adverse changes to washes made by adjacent property owners, call the county’s Flood Control District at 928-757-0925.

To report floodwater or other storm damage to residences or businesses, and situations where homes are at risk from potentially high floodwater flows, call Risk and Emergency Management at 928-753-0739.

For family assistance call the American Red Cross at 800-842-7349.

For public health or septic tank concerns call the county’s Public Health Environmental Health Division at 928-757-0901.

For the Golden Valley Fire Department call 928-565-3479.









Questions on other issues can be directed to Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Browning at BrownM@mohave.gov or Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward at stewab@mohave.gov.

The chance of more rain is in the forecast with a change of showers and thunderstorms daily through at least next Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.