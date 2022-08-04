OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County working to assist with impacts of flash floods

Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. A flooded wash is shown near Kingman on July 27.(Miner file photo)

Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. A flooded wash is shown near Kingman on July 27.(Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 4, 2022 3:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations.

“Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes,” the county wrote in a news release.

After a series of recent storms, the Mohave County Public Works Department is making extensive efforts to return county roads to passable condition as soon as possible.

Also, the Mohave County Flood Control District is conducting visits to residences with reported property impacts from the storms. The Mohave County Emergency Management Department is compiling information on storm damage to homes and businesses.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 American Red Cross personnel visited several Golden Valley homes that had received floodwater damage to assess the need for family assistance. The county is supplying additional sandbags and sand to the Golden Valley Fire Department for pick-up by residents with inmates from the County Adult Detention Center and the State Prison filling the sandbags.

Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.

For county road issues call county Public Works at 928-757-0905.

To report floodwater impacts to private or business properties based on adverse changes to washes made by adjacent property owners, call the county’s Flood Control District at 928-757-0925.

To report floodwater or other storm damage to residences or businesses, and situations where homes are at risk from potentially high floodwater flows, call Risk and Emergency Management at 928-753-0739.

For family assistance call the American Red Cross at 800-842-7349.

For public health or septic tank concerns call the county’s Public Health Environmental Health Division at 928-757-0901.

For the Golden Valley Fire Department call 928-565-3479.



Questions on other issues can be directed to Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Browning at BrownM@mohave.gov or Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward at stewab@mohave.gov.

The chance of more rain is in the forecast with a change of showers and thunderstorms daily through at least next Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State