Obituary | Maria Luisa Valdez

It is with heartfelt sadness to announce the passing of Maria Luisa Valdez who died peacefully at home on July 29, 2022 surrounded by her four children and loving family.

Maria Luisa was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in the Valle De Guadalupe Michoacan, Mexico. She was the last Matriarche of her family of 10 children.

She migrated to the United States and became a resident of Arizona in the 1960s, where she became a devoted wife to her loving husband, who preceded her in death. She had four beautiful and loving children -- Lupe (David) Deihl, Margarita Valdez, Dolores (Joel Tena) Valdez, and Steven (Jackie) Valdez. She had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

During her lifetime employment she was a Teacher Assistant at Palo Christi School and also a school cafeteria worker plus a housekeeper. She was a great cook and loved to make delicious food from scratch for her loving family and friends. She had a knack for gardening and a green thumb.

Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting and making beautiful dollies, blankets and booties.

We will be having a memorial service at a future date.

If you would like to donate please send your donations to the Heart Institute.