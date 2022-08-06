The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4:

– Minuteman Building: 111 N. 3rd St., Kingman; new commercial; $305

– Palmieri Construction: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $530.06

– Devault Electric LLC: 4134 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $0

– Devault Electric LLC: 985 Gardencrest Drive; electric; $183.56

– Esmay Electric Inc.: 1420 FT Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar, LLC: 3899 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $229.76

– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Mesa Drive, Kingman; electric; $198.50

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5431 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,245.94

– Arlo Clark: 3319 Laramie Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $0