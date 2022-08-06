OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 6:12 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4:

– Minuteman Building: 111 N. 3rd St., Kingman; new commercial; $305

– Palmieri Construction: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $530.06

– Devault Electric LLC: 4134 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $0

– Devault Electric LLC: 985 Gardencrest Drive; electric; $183.56

– Esmay Electric Inc.: 1420 FT Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar, LLC: 3899 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $229.76

– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Mesa Drive, Kingman; electric; $198.50

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5431 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,245.94

– Arlo Clark: 3319 Laramie Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $0

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State