The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4:
– Minuteman Building: 111 N. 3rd St., Kingman; new commercial; $305
– Palmieri Construction: 2405 Airway Ave., Kingman; remodel; $530.06
– Devault Electric LLC: 4134 Ranchita Court, Kingman; electric; $0
– Devault Electric LLC: 985 Gardencrest Drive; electric; $183.56
– Esmay Electric Inc.: 1420 FT Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $128
– Streamline Solar, LLC: 3899 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128
– Barkhurst Electric LLC: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; electric; $229.76
– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Mesa Drive, Kingman; electric; $198.50
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5431 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,245.94
– Arlo Clark: 3319 Laramie Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $0
