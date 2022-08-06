OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community Resource Fair planned for La Senita Elementary in Kingman

Kingman Unified School District will host a Community Resource Fair in the La Senita Elementary School cafeteria at 3175 Gordon Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The district office is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Unified School District will host a Community Resource Fair in the La Senita Elementary School cafeteria at 3175 Gordon Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The district office is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 6:02 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, August 6, 2022 6:24 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will host a Community Resource Fair in the La Senita Elementary School cafeteria at 3175 Gordon Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

The event will feature community organizations that provide support and services for people with disabilities.

Some of the organizations that will be involved will be the Department of Developmental Disabilities, Vocational Rehabilitation, Arizona@Work, Child And Family Support Services, Arizona Youth Partnership, Mile Markers, MIKID Kingman Area Literacy Program, Mohave Community College, Special Olympics of Arizona, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, RISE Services, The ARC of the Mohave County and SOLO of America.

Families and students with disabilities are encouraged to attend to learn about the different resources available to them in the community.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State