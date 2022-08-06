Community Resource Fair planned for La Senita Elementary in Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District will host a Community Resource Fair in the La Senita Elementary School cafeteria at 3175 Gordon Drive from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

The event will feature community organizations that provide support and services for people with disabilities.

Some of the organizations that will be involved will be the Department of Developmental Disabilities, Vocational Rehabilitation, Arizona@Work, Child And Family Support Services, Arizona Youth Partnership, Mile Markers, MIKID Kingman Area Literacy Program, Mohave Community College, Special Olympics of Arizona, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, RISE Services, The ARC of the Mohave County and SOLO of America.

Families and students with disabilities are encouraged to attend to learn about the different resources available to them in the community.