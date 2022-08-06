Diet Tip: Stop, listen and look

Do you find yourself turning to food when you are stressed?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Many emotional events may trigger a binging episode. Dealing with difficult people, sensitivity about weight, not meeting goals and lack of sleep are just a few issues that may trigger a binge. When a binge is triggered, think to yourself: “Stop, Listen and Look.”

“Stop” what you are doing immediately. Next, “Listen” to your body to determine if it is hunger that you are feeling. For example, is your stomach grumbling, or are you dealing with emotional challenges? Then you “Look.” If you are truly hungry, then take time to look for healthy, appropriate foods that will aid in reaching your goals. Like the food choices you will find in a Diet Center weight loss program. If it is not hunger you are feeling, then look for something to do other than eating. Look for an activity that can help you address the emotional issue you are dealing with.

Some alternative activities that may help include writing your thoughts down in a journal, calling a friend for support, taking a walk, or taking a relaxing bath. Do something that will help you relax and remove thoughts of food. Do you feel as though things are out of your control at times? Maybe you are frustrated with trying to make eating behavior changes. You can try taking a different course of action by changing your exercise habits. Exercise can help you handle stress and give you confidence to handle emotional challenges. Exercise can give you a feeling of control over your body. You decide when and what physical activity you are going to do that can help get your body into shape.

Exercise can also help control our eating behaviors and help us with managing our weight. Research shows that exercise helps regulate appetite and raise our metabolism. So, look at your physical activity level when you feel like things are getting out of hand.

Remember: “Stop, Listen, and Look” the next time you find yourself turning to food and possibly about to binge.

There is one more area that we can control. Tomatoes! Did you know that tomatoes are a source of vitamin C, fiber, folate, vitamin A, potassium and iron.

They are also a source of compounds that help reduce the risk of certain types of diseases. Lycopene, which contributes to the red color of tomatoes, helps protect men against prostate cancer. New studies are finding that more servings of tomato-based products (at least 8 servings per week) can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Researchers are also finding that tomatoes may help protect against lung and stomach cancer, and against cataracts, too.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have not been able to reach your weight loss goals, please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.