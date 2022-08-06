OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman gets $100K federal grant for drought contingency planning

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced a $100,000 federal grant for Kingman to develop and drought contingency plan. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fYVSPn)

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced a $100,000 federal grant for Kingman to develop and drought contingency plan. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fYVSPn)

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 6:08 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, August 6, 2022 6:23 PM

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) has announced Kingman will receive a $100,000 federal WaterSMART Drought Contingency Planning grant to develop a comprehensive drought plan that improves water supply reliability for the community.

In her bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, Sinema secured full funding for the Drought Contingency Planning grants and increased funding for the WaterSMART program by $400 million.

“Today’s investment builds on our work securing historic investments for Arizona’s water future and drought resiliency through our bipartisan infrastructure law. This grant funding will ensure Kingman has a thorough plan of action during this unprecedented drought,” Sinema said in a news release.

The City will use the money to improve water supply reliability for the community. Currently, Kingman utilizes groundwater from the Hualapai Basin and is experiencing staggering drought conditions, Sinema wrote.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State