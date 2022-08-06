Kingman gets $100K federal grant for drought contingency planning

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) has announced Kingman will receive a $100,000 federal WaterSMART Drought Contingency Planning grant to develop a comprehensive drought plan that improves water supply reliability for the community.

In her bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, Sinema secured full funding for the Drought Contingency Planning grants and increased funding for the WaterSMART program by $400 million.

“Today’s investment builds on our work securing historic investments for Arizona’s water future and drought resiliency through our bipartisan infrastructure law. This grant funding will ensure Kingman has a thorough plan of action during this unprecedented drought,” Sinema said in a news release.

The City will use the money to improve water supply reliability for the community. Currently, Kingman utilizes groundwater from the Hualapai Basin and is experiencing staggering drought conditions, Sinema wrote.