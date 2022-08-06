Kingman's Citizens Academy registration opens

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is holding its second Citizens Academy this fall, where city residents can take part in a seven-week program to learn more about city services.

The academy will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and run through Nov. 9 with sessions held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 8. City of Kingman residents can apply online at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/citizens-academy.

“The academy is a free civic education program for those who want to learn more about how the City of Kingman operates, through interactive department presentations, tours and discussions,” the city wrote in a news release. “Participants will discover how the city builds roads and parks, keeps the community safe, manages day-to-day operations and plans for future growth.

The program is presented in seven sessions spread over seven weeks, and is open to City of Kingman residents ages 18 and older.

You may be interested in the Citizens Academy if you are:

– interested in your city and community.

– interested in running for office or volunteering for a city commission.

– involved in the community or curious about how the city works.

– new to the City of Kingman or have lived here a long time.

– pay taxes and want to know how that money is being spent.

Citizens Academy participants who complete the program will be recognized at the Nov. 15 city council meeting in the main city complex at 310 N. Fourth St. in downtown Kingman.