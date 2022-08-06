OFFERS
Letter | Thanks for your support

Originally Published: August 6, 2022 5:29 p.m.

I want to thank all of our citizens, family and friends for their continued support and help through this exciting experience. My goal was always to work for you, to help make all of our communities be everything they could possibly be with my continued hard work, integrity and common sense. I hope I have earned your trust and you continue to see and know the principles I have always lived my life by.

I will work hard for all of our citizens throughout Legislative District 30 as I always have.

Donna McCoy

Candidate, Arizona Legislative District 30

(Note: McCoy finished third in the Republican Primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2.)

