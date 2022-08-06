Mohave Community Choir auditions set for Kingman on Monday, Aug. 8

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Choir is looking for singers, and will hold new member auditions at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. in Kingman.

All ages are welcome.

The first practice of the season will be held after the auditions and will last until 8:30 p.m. Practices will then be held every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the church.

A $20 refundable music deposit is required to take music home.