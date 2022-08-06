Obituary | Marshall R. Swanson

Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home.

Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson.

He grew up and attended school in Swea City, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.

After serving in the Navy Marshall lived in Kingman, Arizona and worked for Ford Proving Grounds until his retirement in 1986.

During his time in Kingman he helped create the first Lions Club in Golden Valley, Arizona.

Marshall was also a 4-H leader for Swine Club, and also became a successful realtor.

Marshall then moved to the Wausau area where he drove semi-truck for Krueger Wholesale in Mosinee, Menzner Lumber in Marathon City, and WH Transport.

After his second retirement he worked several years for Sams Club in Wausau.

Marshall never met a stranger; he knew everything about them by the time they finished talking, and he loved to tell a joke or two.

He was a talented woodworker and spent countless hours making beautiful furnishings and items for his family and friends.

Marshall was a volunteer for the COPD Foundation and was acting as an advocate for the State of Wisconsin, with travels to Washington D.C. As a veteran he was able to participate in an Honor Flight in 2017 with his best friend, Jerry Fritz.

Marshall enjoyed being with his wife, Paula, working on their beautiful yard, and tinkering with home projects.

Marshall Loved Everybody, and expressed how everyone was so good to him.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Paula; children Lanny (fiance’ Goldie), Carrie, Cyndi, Marshall Jr., Susie and Laura (Harry) Willette; stepchildren Chuck (Heather) and Jamie Heise; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; a sister, Connie Wade; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; children Shelley and Kimberly; stepdaughter Lisa Heise; and siblings Duane, Carolyn and Charlotte.

A memorial service is pending at Our Savior’s National Catholic Church in Mosinee. Military Honorshwill be accorded by the state of Wisconsin and the Wausau VFW Burns Post #388. Inurnment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

