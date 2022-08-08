OFFERS
Rain in the forecast for the Kingman area

Rain is possible in the Kingman area through Sunday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 8, 2022 9:46 a.m.

KINGMAN - There will be a chance of precipitation in the Kingman area every day through at least Sunday, Aug.14, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, with rain forecast as “likely” on Wednesday and Friday.

There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday, 40% overight, 60% on Wednesday, 40% overnight, and 50% on Thursday, with showers likely on Friday, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s during the forecast period, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Through Monday, 3.92 inches of rain has fallen in the calendar year at the NWS recording station at Kingman Airport.

