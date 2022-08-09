66 West at Sounds of Kingman to perform

KINGMAN – The 66 West Band will perform on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. at Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beal St. in downtown Kingman. There is no charge to attend.

The concert is part of the Sounds of Kingman concert series and is presented by Sounds of Kingman and Toby Orr. It is suitable for all ages.

66 West Band – Colby, Bryan, Tom and Tommy – are an eclectic group with decades of experience. They formed in 2015 and during COVID-19 they practiced weekly to perfect their sound.

The group will perform country rock, blues and oldies, with original songs about life in Kingman and living on Route 66. Those songs will be mixed with selections from Bad Company, Allman Brothers, Hank Williams Jr., Dwight Yoakum, Tom Petty and other famous artists.