The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4:

– Sunflower Art Studio: 3135 Mark Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts

– R & C’s Hay Sales: 2163 Airway Ave., Kingman; feed store & hay delivery

– Fripps Mohave Construction Co Inc.: 3287 Gold Canyon Court, Kingman; contractor

– Dawn Williams Tarot: 3032 Mallory Loop, Kingman; entertainment

– WMWoodWorks: 5368 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts

– Cassie Cakes LLC: 3755 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; baked goods

– Terra Bella Solar: 10104 E. Lan Drive, Kingman; consultant

– Route 66 Kitchen Witch: 2600 S. Calle Marco Way; arts & crafts

– L & M Food Service: 885 Airpark Drive, Bullhead City; wholesale merchandise

– Ablaze! Light Ups: 173121 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; retail trade

– Cleaning and General Assistance: 3143 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Vacuity Tech Corp: 109 E. 17th St. Suite 460, Kingman; sales office

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 5:

– Angle Homes Inc: 484 S. Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley; new SFT living: 1205 square feet, garage: 410 square feet, P/P: 154 square feet

– Amspoker, David & Cindy: Kingman; gasline

– Angle Homes Inc: 476 S. Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley; new SFR living: 1472 square feet, garage: 440 square feet, P/P: 150 square feet

– Jerdad Holdings Inc.: 3195 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; electrical panel upgrade to 200 amp

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 7266 N. Cherun Road, Kingman; HVAC 3 ton replacement

– Double B Electrical Contractor, Inc.: Kingman; tub replacement, GFI install

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 5537 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC 3 ton replacement

– Fort Rock LLP Dunton & Dunton C/O: Kingman; panel upgrade to 400 amp

– CDB Electric LLC: Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp to 200 amp

– Clear Circuit Electric: 4163 W. Crystal Drive, Golden Valley; electric to garage (BLD-2021-02269)

– Blue Marlin Electric: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement

– Janet Diniz: 30616 N. Bright Angel Drive, Meadview; panel relocation 200 amp

– Tri State Electric LLC: 644 Well St., Mohave Valley; replacement pole/panel

– Sunwest Enterprises Inc: Kingman; gas line repair; Seabee Electric LLC: 2169S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; electrical upgrade to 200 amp