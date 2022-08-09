OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4

The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 12 business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 9, 2022 4:18 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses during the week ending Thursday, Aug. 4:

– Sunflower Art Studio: 3135 Mark Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts

– R & C’s Hay Sales: 2163 Airway Ave., Kingman; feed store & hay delivery

– Fripps Mohave Construction Co Inc.: 3287 Gold Canyon Court, Kingman; contractor

– Dawn Williams Tarot: 3032 Mallory Loop, Kingman; entertainment

– WMWoodWorks: 5368 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts

– Cassie Cakes LLC: 3755 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; baked goods

– Terra Bella Solar: 10104 E. Lan Drive, Kingman; consultant

– Route 66 Kitchen Witch: 2600 S. Calle Marco Way; arts & crafts

– L & M Food Service: 885 Airpark Drive, Bullhead City; wholesale merchandise

– Ablaze! Light Ups: 173121 N. Manor Drive, Dolan Springs; retail trade

– Cleaning and General Assistance: 3143 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Vacuity Tech Corp: 109 E. 17th St. Suite 460, Kingman; sales office

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Aug. 5:

– Angle Homes Inc: 484 S. Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley; new SFT living: 1205 square feet, garage: 410 square feet, P/P: 154 square feet

– Amspoker, David & Cindy: Kingman; gasline

– Angle Homes Inc: 476 S. Glen Canyon Road, Golden Valley; new SFR living: 1472 square feet, garage: 440 square feet, P/P: 150 square feet

– Jerdad Holdings Inc.: 3195 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; electrical panel upgrade to 200 amp

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 7266 N. Cherun Road, Kingman; HVAC 3 ton replacement

– Double B Electrical Contractor, Inc.: Kingman; tub replacement, GFI install

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: 5537 W. Shipp Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC 3 ton replacement

– Fort Rock LLP Dunton & Dunton C/O: Kingman; panel upgrade to 400 amp

– CDB Electric LLC: Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp to 200 amp

– Clear Circuit Electric: 4163 W. Crystal Drive, Golden Valley; electric to garage (BLD-2021-02269)

– Blue Marlin Electric: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement

– Janet Diniz: 30616 N. Bright Angel Drive, Meadview; panel relocation 200 amp

– Tri State Electric LLC: 644 Well St., Mohave Valley; replacement pole/panel

– Sunwest Enterprises Inc: Kingman; gas line repair; Seabee Electric LLC: 2169S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; electrical upgrade to 200 amp

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State