Kingman Route 66 Rotary Speaker

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Aug. 5 meeting was Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, Mohave Community College Vice President for Student and Community Engagement. Rausaw informed the club about the college’s upcoming Bighorn Trek to be held Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Neal Campus in Kingman. There will be a job fair, music, food and festivities. Free booth space will be available to area businesses. For details contact trausaw@mohave.edu.