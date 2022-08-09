OFFERS
Murray back after COVID-19

Arizona’s Kyler Murray is back on the field after battling COVID. (AP file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 9, 2022 10:37 a.m.

GLENDALE – Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19.

Murray was in full pads for last weekend’s scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray had experienced some mild symptoms but was able to attend meetings virtually during the quarterback's time away.

Kingsbury said Murray would be limited at Saturday's practice but wanted to be on the field with his teammates.

It's been an eventful camp for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal just before practices started. He then dealt with the fallout after a strange addendum was discovered in the deal, which called for four hours of “independent study” during game weeks.

Murray passionately defended his work ethic a few days later and the Cardinals eventually removed the addendum from the contract.

