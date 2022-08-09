OFFERS
Possible monkeypox case reported in Mohave County

A possible case of monkeypox has been detected in Mohave County. An image of the virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

A possible case of monkeypox has been detected in Mohave County. An image of the virus is pictured. (Adobe image)

JOEY POSTIGLIONE, For the Miner
Originally Published: August 9, 2022 5:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Health officials are monitoring a possible case of monkeypox in Mohave County, according to the Mohave County Health Department.

Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway said the county is not able to share details about which community the case may have occurred in, nor any details about the patient, including the age or sex.

Galloway said samples have been collected, the patient is being isolated, and results should be available this week.

According to Galloway, new County Health Director Chad Kingsley says residents should use normal precautions including proper hygiene such as washing your hands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention those who contract monkeypox "get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth."

The rash can go through several stages, including scabbing, before healing. It can also initially look like pimples or blisters and can be itchy, according to the CDC.

Other symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, back and head aches, and respiratory symptoms, like a sore throat, cough or runny nose.

Monkeypox can spread when the fluid that fills the pox comes in contact with another person. Health experts said that can occur when shaking hands, hugging or kissing.

Health experts urge those who think they have contracted the disease to contact their health provider or local health department.

Typically, those who catch monkeypox display symptoms within one-to-three weeks of exposure and then experience symptoms for two-to-four weeks.

