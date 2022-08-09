Rants and Raves | August 10, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Nucor announces $100 million steel production facility expansion in Kingman – Thank you, Nucor. These are the kinds of jobs with salaries and benefits that will raise everyone’s standard of living in Kingman. Expand the industrial, manufacturing and transportation sectors here instead of tourism. Tourism will happen on its own.

27% voting – Pretty sad that only 27% of the people voted in the primaries. If you want change you need to vote. If you don’t vote, then you can’t complain of all the corruption that’s happening in politics.

Kamala Harris rant – The U.S. Constitution does not require both parents of the president or vice president to be born on US soil. Anyone born on U.S. soil and subject to its jurisdiction is a natural born citizen, regardless of parental citizenship.

Kamala Harris rant – For the claim that Kamala Harris is an illegal VP because her parents weren’t born in the U.S., I guess you are also saying that Donald Trump was an illegal President since his mother was born in Scotland.

No privacy response – Kids can play in their own back yards, but there should be more adult-only communities in Kingman, especially for the elderly. This town used to be more of a retirement town. There is too much irresponsible and inconsiderate parenting here.

No privacy response – A privacy block wall is a serious financial investment, from my personal experience. Building code only allows so many feet in height. These responses must come from those who installed trampolines.

Andy Worth letter: Prove it – So prove to us Joe Biden, who couldn’t draw 50 people and who mostly stayed hidden in his basement while Trump endlessly drew huge crowds, got 83 million votes. A one in a trillion chance! What a joke.

Sinema supports Inflation Reduction Act – Really admired the senator for her prior decision making but so disappointed in her reckless decision to support this bill that contrary to its name does nothing to reduce inflation. Great job stick sticking it to the country!

Brittney Griner rants – It’s my prayer, for those so callous regarding Brittney Griner, that when someone you love is in trouble, others will reach out to you and yours with compassion and kindness.