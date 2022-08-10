OFFERS
Flash flood watch in effect through Wednesday for Kingman area

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood wash for the Kingman area until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 10. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 10, 2022 8:31 a.m.

KINGMAN – A flash flood watch is in effect for the Kingman area until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

The weather service warned that excessive runoff from heavy rain may result in the flooding of washes, low-lying areas and flood-prone location. The agency warned motorists to never drive on flooded roads.

According to the forecast, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with a 30% chance tonight.

Precipitation is in the forecast for the duration of the seven-day forecast, with showers listed as “likely” on Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the low-90s, and overnight low will be in the low-70s, the weather service predicts.

