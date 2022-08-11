Kingman Police Department offers $2K reward

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to those responsible in the shooting death of Michael Fernandez, 55, of Kingman.

The Wednesday, July 20 murder of Fernandez was the result of a gunshot and was determined to be a homicide, according to a KPD press release. A friend found the body of Fernandez in the victim’s home in the 1900 block of Robinson Avenue in Kingman on July 21.

It appears that Fernandez died from massive blood loss as a result of the wound. A gun has not been located, however it appears Fernandez was shot at or near the front door of the home.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that would help in identifying and locating anyone responsible to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.