OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Correct erroneous rants

Originally Published: August 11, 2022 2:55 p.m.

This is about how the Miner handles posts to Rants and Raves that are incorrect.

I saw a few times where the Miner added a comment below a post stating the information correctly or labeling it as false.

In the Sunday, Aug. 7 edition under Rants and Raves, I was appalled that two of the postings had no comments added by the Miner.

The “Obama’s father was born in Africa” rant stated that a presidential candidate must have had both parents born in the U.S.

A quick check of requirements proved this was totally false and something that misleads others and perpetuates a lie.

Another rant about the Carl Golden column – “Time for Republicans to break from Trump” – stated that no court would take his cases.

Research shows that 81 cases of fraudulent voting were presented and all were found to have no basis in fact.

I believe both of these rants should have had an added comment to that effect.

Vicky Greening

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State