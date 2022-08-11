Letter | Persecution of Trump continues
Originally Published: August 11, 2022 2:53 p.m.
The continuing political persecution of President Trump and his associates by the Department of Injustice is both frightening and disgusting.
When Joe McCarthy and J. Edgar Hoover were targeting people because of their politics the Democrats were outraged, but they don't say anything about this conduct.
The most alarming thing is they don't even try to conceal their motivation. Does this remind anyone of the KGB?
Mary Miner
Kingman
