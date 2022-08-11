OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Aug. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Northern Arizona Fire District: ‘Suspicious’ fire destroys doublewide

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District attack a structure fire in the 2100 block of E. Packard Ave. near Kingman on Thursday, Aug. 11. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District attack a structure fire in the 2100 block of E. Packard Ave. near Kingman on Thursday, Aug. 11. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (NAFD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: August 11, 2022 4:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District firefighters responded to a structure fire that resulted in the total loss of an abandoned building.

According to an NAFD news release, firefighters from NAFD and Kingman responded at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a fire in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue in Kingman.

Although firefighters “aggressively attacked” the fire and protected surrounding structures, the abandoned house was lost.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavily involved attached garage/carport with fire extending to the doublewide manufactured home. A second alarm was requested due to the exposures of the adjacent structures.

There were no reported injuries and no utilities inside the building.

According to law enforcement, the house has recently had criminal activity that is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

NAFD said the fire is suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State