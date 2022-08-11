NTSB: 2 aircraft crashed approaching same Vegas runway

LAS VEGAS – Two single-engine aircraft banked from opposite directions toward the same runway in North Las Vegas last month, before crashing and killing all four people aboard, a preliminary report by federal crash investigators determined.

A National Transportation Safety Board diagram of the July 17 crash shows the paths of a Piper PA-46 from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with two aboard, and a Cessna 172 with an instructor and student pilot, come together at North Las Vegas Airport.

The Clark County coroner found the people on the Piper – Donald Stuart Goldberg, 82, and Carol Ann Scanlon, 76 – died of trauma injuries before their aircraft burned. Their deaths were ruled accidental. Rulings on the causes of deaths are pending for Cessna student pilot Zachary Rainey, 46, of North Las Vegas, and instructor Anthony Chiaramonti, 40, of Las Vegas.

The Piper had been cleared to land on runway 30, and banked to the left as the Cessna banked to the right to approach the runway on the right. The two aircraft collided about noon just a quarter-mile from the runway and crashed. The Piper caught fire and burned.

The NTSB report makes no conclusions about the cause of the crash. Final reports and safety recommendations from the independent federal investigations panel can take months.

However, the report made it clear the Piper had been cleared to land on runway 30L, and described the last transmission from the pilot of the Piper telling the airport controller, “yeah affirmative runway three zero left that’s what I heard.”

Records showed the Piper was owned by Gold Aero Aviation LLC of Tampa, Florida, where contact information was not immediately available.

Matthew Binner, owner of the Cessna and a flight school called Airwork Las Vegas, did not immediately respond Friday to messages about the NTSB report.