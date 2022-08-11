OFFERS
Obituary | Dawn Rodriguez

Dawn Rodriguez

Dawn Rodriguez

Originally Published: August 11, 2022 3:49 p.m.

Our precious wife and mother Dawn Rodriguez, at age 75, passed away peacefully in her husband’s arms on Aug. 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut in May, 1947 to Norman and Marie McInroy. Her family moved to Arizona in 1953. She married her sweetheart Robert Rodriguez on June 5, 1965. They celebrated their 57th anniversary this year.

She is survived by her two children, Bobbi (Jeff) Hicks and her son John (Rhonda) Rodriguez. Besides her children, she is survived by her husband Robert Rodriguez; her sisters Norma Mesa, Barbara Bracken and Patty Bradley; her brother Jimmy McInroy, step-granddaughter Jessica Pees, grandson Holden Rodriguez, step-grandson Adrien Lansdown, and many great nephews and nieces.

Dawn was such an inspirational woman, hardworking, never complained and always made the best of a situation no matter what. She especially loved babies and enjoyed playing with many family babies over the years. She also enjoyed searching for a lighthouse on both east and west coasts. She was a strong woman and a fierce mom.

Dawn worked as an administrative assistant for KUSD from 1986-2012, then happily joined her husband in retirement.

Dawn never wanted to be the center of attention. Her services will be private for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Dawn are invited to make a donation in her name to a cancer organization of your choice.

