Rants and Raves | August 12, 2022

Originally Published: August 11, 2022 2:52 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Political Signs – Now is the time to take down all of the campaign signs. The election is over. It truly makes Kingman look trashy. So hire a team or maybe have volunteers remove these signs.

Little Leaguer consoles pitcher after getting hit in the head by a pitch in Waco, Texas. Maybe you all should watch this video. It’s better than watching all the political backstabbing and fighting. These two young men could teach the politicians a thing or two.

No Privacy rant – I can’t believe there is such outrage about wanting privacy! This is a big deal to most people. Who wants to be watched, yes, watched over your fence?

I cast my Republican ballot on Aug 2. I didn’t vote for Kari Lake and I keep receiving her emails. I’ve unsubscribed at least three times and still they don’t stop. She sure doesn’t know how to win new voters.

Miner, I suggest suspending rants/raves. It’s a volatile time with unprecedented circumstances. Turning neighbor against neighbor is the job of Rupert Murdoch and Facebook, not a small town local news outlet.

