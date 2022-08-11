Ribbon-cutting Aug. 12 for climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new rock-climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The park is located at 315 W. Beale St. and Grandview Avenue.

“This project began in April this year, and we are thrilled to finally be able to share this amazing upgrade to this park with our community and visitors,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin explained. “In an effort to conserve water, this project allowed us the reduction of 4,600 square feet of turf and irrigation.”

Parks maintenance team members completed the excavation, curbing and addition of a safety surface, and almost 300 tons of dirt was removed to reach desired safety surface and footing depth.

The equipment was purchased through Playspace Designs, and installed by JP & Sons.