OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rodolfo Castro’s on-field phone flub a relatable moment

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro went to bat with his cell phone in his pocket, creating a light-hearted moment when it fell to the ground as he slid into third base during a Major League Baseball game against the Phoenix Diamondbacks in Phoenix this week. (Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3SGjQzT)

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro went to bat with his cell phone in his pocket, creating a light-hearted moment when it fell to the ground as he slid into third base during a Major League Baseball game against the Phoenix Diamondbacks in Phoenix this week. (Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3SGjQzT)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 11, 2022 11:32 a.m.

PHOENIX - Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro apparently can’t go anywhere without his phone. The moment was hilarious because it was so relatable.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and third-base coach Mike Rabelo stood and stared, mortified, at a smartphone that had mistakenly made its way onto a Major League Baseball field on Tuesday night. Even third base umpire Adam Hamari had the perfect reaction, pointing at the phone that had come loose out of Castro's back pocket during a slide, trying not to giggle at the absurdity of the situation.

Those around the sport cringed along with them.

“That’s obviously not something that should happen,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Yet it did. Just like it does to pretty much all of us. Who hasn't had their ringer go off at a wedding, a funeral, school or church? Or been at the apex of a cannonball into the pool, only to realize their phone was still in their back pocket?

C'mon, be honest.

This faux pas just happened to be at a televised big league game, creating a video clip seen by millions.

“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said through a translator Tuesday night after the Pirates lost 6-4 to Arizona. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

It's far from the first time a phone has made a cameo on a pro sports field. One of the most famous examples came nearly 20 years ago when New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn pulled out a flip phone – Remember those? – that he had hidden in the padding around the goalpost and then acted like he was taking a call after scoring a touchdown.

Of course, there are legitimate reasons MLB doesn't want phones on the field.

MLB has cracked down on technology use by players since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

That kind of discipline obviously isn't warranted in this situation, but phones on the field are still a no-no. MLB hadn't announced any sort of punishment for Castro as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m sure we’ll hear from the league, but I feel like everybody, including the umpires – which, again, they handled it great – it was a young kid who made a mistake and put his phone in his pocket,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “There was no intent to use it or do anything with it.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State