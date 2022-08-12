Flood Watch issued for Kingman until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas has issued a flood watch for the Kingman area through 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,” the Weather Service wrote. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Rain will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms or showers during the day on Friday, Aug. 12, and a 30% chance overnight. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday, and a 40% chance on Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures around 90 degrees are predicted during the entire forecast period, with overnight lows in the low 70s.