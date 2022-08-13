The City of Kingman issued eight new business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 12
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses the week ending Thursday, Aug. 11:
– Intermountain Employment Service: 3146 N. Stockton Hill Road, D & E, Kingman; staffing agency
– Amerifirst Financial INC.: 2800 Hualapai Mountain Road, E, Kingman; mortgage company
– Mobil Muncheez: 690 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; food services
– The Original Stromboli: 1968 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant- fast food
– Empire Southwest LLC dba Empire Machiner: 3255 Rutherford St., Kingman; equipment maintenance
– Sparks Imagination Early Learning Center: 3377 Rosewood St., Kingman; daycare/child care center
– Felix Construction Company: 2530 S. 52nd Ave., Phoenix; contractor
– Kingman Dumpsters: 4897 Bear Road, Kingman; waste management
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Thursday, Aug. 11:
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1707 E. Andy Devine Ave., ; $47
– Minuteman Builders: 871 Selma Drive, Kingman; attached garage; $599.36
– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 3188 Kiersten Circle, Kingman; awning; $91.76
– Jerry Collins: 1815 Airfield Ave., Kingman; awnings; $160.46
– Mohave Shadez: 5100 College Trails Drive, Kingman; carport-detached; $391.46
– Minuteman Builders: 2175 Cherokee St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,408.69
– Minuteman Building: 2035 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $945.53
– Minuteman Builders: 2131 Omaha Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,045.52
– Walker Service Electric, Inc.: 2320 Harrod Ave., Kingman; electric; $160.46
– Elevation Solar: 2014 Sunset Blvd., Kingman; electric; $128
– Titan Solar: 2851 Sage St. N., Kingman; electric; $128
– Devault Electric LLC: 1225 Fort Beale Drive, Kingman; electric; $828.88
– Devault Electric LLC: 3820 Roosevelt St. N., Kingman; electric; n/a
– Angle Homes Inc.: 2350 Steamboat Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $8,602.10
– GSH Construction: 2233 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,269.17
– Angle Homes Inc.: 5395 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,602.10
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: