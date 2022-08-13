Kingman Miner August 14 Adoption Spotlight: Temperance
Originally Published: August 13, 2022 5:57 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Say hello to Temperance, a bright and bubbly girl who loves playing board games and painting her nails! “Tempe” likes to spend her days going to the park, rollerblading, playing soccer and horseback riding. One day, she hopes to raise horses and other farm animals. Get to know Tempe and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
