Kingman police: In-custody death investigation in Bullhead City closed

KINGMAN – Kingman police have concluded their investigation of the May 12 in-custody death of Jesse G. Gardner, 35 of Bullhead City, in Bullhead City. The case has been ruled to have been suicide.

The investigation revealed that Gardner, while in custody and being transported in a Bullhead City Police Department prisoner transport vehicle, was able to maneuver the chain restraints around his neck, causing him to die by asphyxiation.

The investigation has been closed, KPD wrote in a news release. The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has also reviewed the death and determined there to be no criminal involvement.