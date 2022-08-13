Kingman Regional Medical Center hires nurse practitioner

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has hired Dyanne Hernandez, FNP-C, to work at KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa.

As a family nurse practitioner, Hernandez offers screenings, wellness-check visits, acute care, chronic condition management and other primary care services to patients of all ages.

According to a KRMC news release, Hernandez has been an RN for 10 years.

She spent the past seven years caring for patients in KRMC’s emergency department before electing to advance her career as a nurse practitioner.

“I’ve seen many patients neglect their health and end up in the emergency room because they don’t have access to primary care,” Hernandez said. “I wanted to be able to focus on primary and preventive care to help those patients.”

Hernandez obtained a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University in 2021.

She said she strives to stay focused on compassion in her patient care, taking time to listen to her patients to fully understand their needs.

“I treat all my patients with respect as though they were my family or my loved ones,” Hernandez said. “I’m excited to provide patient care to this community and work to improve health outcomes,” she said.