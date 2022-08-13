Obituary | Merlin (Dennis) Van Vleet

Merlin (Dennis) Van Vleet went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by family.

He was born on May 6, 1942, in Ogden, Utah to Osro and LaVerne Van Vleet. As a young man, Dennis served in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic and electrician. Dennis’ love for airplanes continued and he started and ran his own flight school at Deer Valley Airport. He later moved to Northern Arizona and eventually settled in Kingman, Arizona where he was a renowned business owner.

He and his wife, Christine, owned and operated Arizona Northwest RV for nearly 40 years. Dennis loved being on the lake or ocean, flying airplanes, keeping bees, telling stories and being camp cook at hunt camp. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family. He was a friend to everyone and an amazing family man.

Dennis and Christine recently celebrated 41 years together with the legacy of five children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife Christine (Sulik) Van Vleet; son Del Van Vleet (Kim) and his children Shawn and Sydney; daughter Shannon Osterman (Craig) and her children Derek, Dustyn and Maddisen; son Clint Van Vleet (Ashley) and their children Slade, Elin, Barrett (Bear) and Wilder; and daughter Natalie Eggers (Luke) and their children Easton and Axton. He is also survived by three brothers (Terry, Philip and Kent Van Vleet) and a sister (Joy Hekker). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gene and Dean Van Vleet, his son Lonnie Van Vleet and great-granddaughter Elora Potter.

Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3180 Rutherford Drive in Kingman, Arizona.