Obituary | Robert D. Keller

Robert D. Keller was born Jan. 18, 1945, and died at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona on Aug. 2, 2022.

Robert was born in DeKalb, Illinois. He was a cheerful spirit, adding humor and warmth wherever he went. He enjoyed cooking, cars and animals. He will be greatly missed by everyone blessed to know him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Leonard Keller, and brothers Leonard Calvin and Richard Keller. Bob worked at Barber Green then Caterpillar. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Forsythia (Sis), son Micheal Keller and his wife Agnes; and grandsons Xander and Xavier.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

