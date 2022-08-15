Flood watch issued for the Kingman area

KINGMAN – A flood watch has been issued through 10 p.m. for the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in river, creeks, streams, dry washes and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the NWS warned.

“A moist and unstable air mass remains in place through this evening leading to scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall primarily in the afternoon and evening hours,” the Weather Service wrote on its website.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Aug. 15, and a 30% chance overnight. Rain is possible every day in the seven-day forecast through Sunday, Aug. 21.

High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s through Thursday, with overnight lows in the low-70s.

According to NWS, nearly a half inch of rain fell at its recording station at Kingman Airport in the 24-hour period ending at 4:51 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

So far, 4.5 inches of rain has fallen at the airport since the beginning of the calendar year, much of it in the past month.